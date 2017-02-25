Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Bought by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716,173 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 55,712 shares during the period.
