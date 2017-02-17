Rogue Wave's new video for cover of P...

Rogue Wave's new video for cover of Pete Townshend's "Let My Love Open the Door"

Read more: Boing Boing

Today my friends in Rogue Wave released the video for their lovely cover of Pete Townshend's "Let My Love Open the Door." The track is from their latest release "Cover Me," a quite wonderful covers album that consists entirely of Rogue Wave going back to their 1980s musical roots, influences, and mix tape favorites.

