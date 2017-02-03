Read..
New Delhi, Feb. 5: Indian IT companies will seek a temporary increase in payouts for services rendered to US giants if the Trump administration's proposed H-1B visa curbs come into place. The higher pay will allow them to hire American IT workers, while they rework their models so that onsite work is reduced and shipped back to India.
