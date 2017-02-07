Post-Election Uncertainty Not Likely A Headwind For Ultimate Software
The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. is scheduled to report its Q4 2016 results on Feb. 7. Management commentary around bookings would likely be bullish, and the quarterly results may be "in line with to slightly above consensus," William Blair's Justin Furby said in a report. He reiterated an Outperform rating on the company.
