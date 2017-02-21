OaO Uoeu O U...O Uoeu O Us OaUOEO Uoeu O O Usuoeu Oa OaO U...O U O O O Oa...

Trend Micro TippingPoint, powered by XGena security, first to infuse machine learning capabilities into its next-generation intrusion prevention system Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced the latest enhancements to its network defense solutions, leveraging the company's powerful XGena security. Continuing its smart, optimized and connected security strategy, Trend Micro has infused patent-pending machine learning capabilities into its Trend Microa TippingPoint next-generation intrusion prevention system solutions.

