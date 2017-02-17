Nfina Continues To Lead In Value: Three servers Now Have VMware ESXi 6.0 Certification

Nfina TechnologiesTM Inc., manufacturer of highly reliable servers and storage devices, announces that the Nfina 724i20 Server has been designated a VMwareA ESXia 6.0 certified server. Nfina has completed the VMware Hardware Certification Program testing criteria and the 724i20 is now listed on the VMware Compatibility Guide.

