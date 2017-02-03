New Game: WWE 2K17

New Game: WWE 2K17

PS4a Pro Enhanced Welcome to Suplex City, courtesy of cover Superstar Brock Lesnar! WWE 2K17 arrives as the reigning and defending flagship WWE video game franchise champion! Immersive Gameplay & More Experience the most authentic WWE gameplay ever, featuring thousands of new moves and animations, backstage and in-arena brawling, and the biggest roster of WWE and NXT Superstars and Legends to date. Powerful Creation Suite Create and develop your custom WWE Universe with the deepest Creation Suite to date, featuring new options such as Create a Video, Create a Victory and a Highlight Replay system.

