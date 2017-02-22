MYOB acquires Paycorp in payments pro...

MYOB acquires Paycorp in payments processing push

56 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Accounting software company MYOB is pushing further into payment processing solutions, which it sees as a major growth opportunity for the business, thanks to the $48 million acquisition of Paycorp The Paycorp purchase follows the company's launch of its PayDirect Mobile and PayDirect Online solutions in 2014 and 2016 respectively. The acquisition comes at the same time as the business has reported a 13 per cent increase in revenue to $370.4 million for the full year to December 31 and a jump in profit from a $42.3 million loss in 2015 to a $54 million profit.

