Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts
Mitek Systems, Inc. has earned an average rating of "Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|6
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC