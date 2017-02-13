Metallica Coming To M&T Bank Stadium ...

Metallica Coming To M&T Bank Stadium On May 10

9 hrs ago Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Don't freak out, Baltimore. But Metallica has announced their WorldWired 2017 North American tour and Charm City is the first stop! The tour kicks off at M&T Bank Stadium on May 10, according to a release by Live Nation Entertainment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

