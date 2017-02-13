Metallica Coming To M&T Bank Stadium On May 10
Don't freak out, Baltimore. But Metallica has announced their WorldWired 2017 North American tour and Charm City is the first stop! The tour kicks off at M&T Bank Stadium on May 10, according to a release by Live Nation Entertainment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
