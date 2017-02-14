Manhattan Associates reports record 4...

Manhattan Associates reports record 4Q, full-year performance

Cumberland-based Manhattan Associates Inc. on Jan. 31 reported record fourth quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share for the 4Q ending Dec. 31 of 42 cents compared to 36 cents in 4Q 2015, on record 4Q license revenue of $22.1 million and record 4Q total revenue of $147.6 million.

