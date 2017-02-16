Lindsay Lohan is appealing against Gr...

Lindsay Lohan is appealing against Grand Theft Auto ruling

Lindsay Lohan will be allowed to appeal against the dismissal of her lawsuit against the makers of video game Grand Theft Auto. But Lindsay's suit was dismissed last year when a lower court ruled that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc didn't use her actual "name, portrait or picture."

