JDA to Help the Co-op Transform its R...

JDA to Help the Co-op Transform its Retail IT Strategy

13 hrs ago

Leading UK convenience retailer using JDA solutions to improve product availability and offer shopper-centric range planning in order to drive increased sales and enhanced customer satisfaction )-- JDA Software Group, Inc. , today announced that leading UK convenience food retailer the Co-op has chosen to implement a broad spectrum of JDA's space planning and assortment solutions as part of its Retail Transformation Programme.

Chicago, IL

