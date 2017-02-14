JDA to Help the Co-op Transform its Retail IT Strategy
Leading UK convenience retailer using JDA solutions to improve product availability and offer shopper-centric range planning in order to drive increased sales and enhanced customer satisfaction )-- JDA Software Group, Inc. , today announced that leading UK convenience food retailer the Co-op has chosen to implement a broad spectrum of JDA's space planning and assortment solutions as part of its Retail Transformation Programme.
