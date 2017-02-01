Japan's Sharp raises forecast after 1...

Japan's Sharp raises forecast after 1st quarterly profit in over 2 years

Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in over two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under the ownership of Taiwan's Foxconn. A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at CEATEC JAPAN 2016 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 3, 2016.

