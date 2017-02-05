Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. Sells 635 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc.
Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,316 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 635 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|7
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC