Infy CEO Vishal Sikka to address investors tomorrow6 min ago

New Delhi, Feb 12 Amid the ongoing conflict between Infosys' Board and its founders, its CEO Vishal Sikka is scheduled to meet institutional investors tomorrow at an event in Mumbai. The event may see Sikka briefing participating fund managers on issues that have prompted some of Infosys' co-founders, including N R Narayana Murthy, to publicly air their discontent against the Board.

