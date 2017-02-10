I'm distressed by what's happening at Infosys: Narayana Murthy

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy speaks out on fall of corporate governance at Infosys and has questioned the actions of chairman R Seshasayee and independent director Jeffrey Lehman, bringing to a head tensions between the most important stakeholders at India's second-largest software company. BENGALURU: "The issue is not with Vishal Sikka but with the quality of governance at the board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.