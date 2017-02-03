If only Kodak had invented Instagram:...

If only Kodak had invented Instagram: Gus Balbontin

Kodak would still be a thriving business if it had invented Instagram, according to the former boss of travel guide company Lonely Planet. In the technology age, customers will always move to a better solution, and unless firms move fast to follow them then they won't survive, Gus Balbontin said on Monday.

