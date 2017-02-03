If only Kodak had invented Instagram: Gus Balbontin
Kodak would still be a thriving business if it had invented Instagram, according to the former boss of travel guide company Lonely Planet. In the technology age, customers will always move to a better solution, and unless firms move fast to follow them then they won't survive, Gus Balbontin said on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|7
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC