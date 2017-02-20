GlobalSCAPE, Inc. Leaders Recognized as 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. , a pioneer and worldwide leader in the secure and reliable exchange of business information, announced today that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Gary Mullen and Christen Gentile to its prestigious list of 2017 Channel Chiefs. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners.

