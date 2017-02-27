GlobalData PLC (DATA) Rating Reiterated by N+1 Singer
's stock had its "corporate" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at N+1 Singer in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Shares of GlobalData PLC traded up 2.58% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 597.50.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|6
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC