Fidelity National Information Service...

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.34.

Chicago, IL

