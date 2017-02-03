Families of five women murdered in Pune wonder when they'll get justice
Pune: While the nation takes baby steps towards women's empowerment, drawing more women into the workforce, instances like the murder of the 24-year-old techie at Pune's Infosys on January 29 sets the effort back by years. And, as companies continue to grapple with the issue of safety of women at the workplace, families, too, struggle with the decision to let daughters and wives have careers that take them away from home or that have night shifts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Fri
|Cheever Echoed
|7
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC