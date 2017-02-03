Families of five women murdered in Pu...

Families of five women murdered in Pune wonder when they'll get justice

Pune: While the nation takes baby steps towards women's empowerment, drawing more women into the workforce, instances like the murder of the 24-year-old techie at Pune's Infosys on January 29 sets the effort back by years. And, as companies continue to grapple with the issue of safety of women at the workplace, families, too, struggle with the decision to let daughters and wives have careers that take them away from home or that have night shifts.

Chicago, IL

