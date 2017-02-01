Facing visa issues, Indian outsourcers have strength in numbers
Indian outsourcing companies deliver services ranging from software coding to running business processes for customers in the U.S., Europe and other countries by taking advantage of low-cost, highly-skilled staff on their home turf. This time-tested model, backed by state-of-the-art facilities in India, could now be challenged by President Donald Trump's plan to bring jobs back to the U.S. North America accounted for 62 percent of fourth quarter revenue for Infosys, one of India's key outsourcers.
