Facial Recognition Gaming Software Te...

Facial Recognition Gaming Software Tests Biometric Privacy Law

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Does every product that takes a full face scan and saves it in accessible files violate the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act? Apparently not. A recent ruling rejected a game-player's claim that the face-scanning procedure of a video game, or the game-maker's alleged indefinite storage of a face-scan file, did not violate the Illinois biometric law finding that no material risk of harm was demonstrated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 7
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan 16 South 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan '17 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec '16 Dara 1
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,676 • Total comments across all topics: 278,756,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC