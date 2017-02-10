Facial Recognition Gaming Software Tests Biometric Privacy Law

Does every product that takes a full face scan and saves it in accessible files violate the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act? Apparently not. A recent ruling rejected a game-player's claim that the face-scanning procedure of a video game, or the game-maker's alleged indefinite storage of a face-scan file, did not violate the Illinois biometric law finding that no material risk of harm was demonstrated.

