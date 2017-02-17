Comverge, Inc., Major East Coast Utility Expands Relationship with...
Comverge, Inc., the leading provider of cloud-based demand response and energy efficiency solutions for electric utilities, announced a new five-year contract with a major east coast utility to provide field services, customer service and marketing to support the utility's residential demand response program. The utility launched the air conditioning cycling program in 2010 and has since enrolled more than 100,000 residential customers.
