CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Position Lowered by Sirios Capital Management L P
Sirios Capital Management L P decreased its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,692 shares of the company's stock after selling 483,028 shares during the period.
