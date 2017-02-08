Cognizant shares jump on deal for new...

Cognizant shares jump on deal for new board members

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Facing pressure from an activist investor, Cognizant Technology Solutions agreed to appoint three new independent directors to the board and launch an aggressive effort to return cash to investors. As part of an agreement with activist investor Elliott Management, Cognizant said Wednesday that two of the directors will be named prior to the 2017 shareholders meeting and the other will be named closer to next year's meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 7
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan 16 South 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan '17 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec '16 Dara 1
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,631 • Total comments across all topics: 278,694,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC