Cognizant shares jump on deal for new board members
Facing pressure from an activist investor, Cognizant Technology Solutions agreed to appoint three new independent directors to the board and launch an aggressive effort to return cash to investors. As part of an agreement with activist investor Elliott Management, Cognizant said Wednesday that two of the directors will be named prior to the 2017 shareholders meeting and the other will be named closer to next year's meeting.
