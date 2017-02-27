Co-op Selects ACI Worldwide to Power Wallet Service for its New Membership Scheme

ACI Worldwide , a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions , today announced that The Co-operative Group , one of the UK's largest convenience food retailers with more than 2,800 stores and fuel sites across the UK, has selected the company to run a cloud-based wallet service for its recently announced membership scheme. The new membership scheme, which was launched last year, enables Co-op members to save and spend cash earned on own-brand purchases and also see their purchases support local charities of their choice.

