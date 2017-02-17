Cars take place with PCs and smartpho...

Cars take place with PCs and smartphones as threat to privacy

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

A Honda Acura RLX equipped with autonomous vehicle technology slows to avoid a pedestrian in a sidewalk as it is demonstrated in California in 2016. You probably know that you should delete all the data off your phone before you give it away and wipe the hard drive on your computer before you sell it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 6
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan '17 South 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan '17 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec '16 Dara 1
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,362 • Total comments across all topics: 279,012,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC