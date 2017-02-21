Cars take place with PCs and smartpho...

Cars take place with PCs and smartphones as threat to privacy

16 hrs ago

You probably know that you should delete all the data off your phone before you give it away and wipe the hard drive on your computer before you sell it. But have you considered all the data stored on your car, and what you should do with it when you get rid of the vehicle? Maybe not.

Chicago, IL

