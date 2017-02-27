Cadence Launches Xcelium Parallel Sim...

Cadence Launches Xcelium Parallel Simulator, the Industry's First...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Information Technology

Offers an average multi-core performance speed-up of 3X for RTL design simulation, 5X for gate-level simulation and 10X for DFT simulations running on today's servers Cadence Design Systems, Inc. today announced the Xceliumi 1 2 Parallel Simulator, the industry's first production-ready third generation simulator. It is based on innovative multi-core parallel computing technology, enabling systems-on-chip to get to market faster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 6
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan '17 South 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan '17 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec '16 Dara 1
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,433 • Total comments across all topics: 279,193,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC