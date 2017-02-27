Cadence Launches Xcelium Parallel Simulator, the Industry's First...
Offers an average multi-core performance speed-up of 3X for RTL design simulation, 5X for gate-level simulation and 10X for DFT simulations running on today's servers Cadence Design Systems, Inc. today announced the Xceliumi 1 2 Parallel Simulator, the industry's first production-ready third generation simulator. It is based on innovative multi-core parallel computing technology, enabling systems-on-chip to get to market faster.
