Busey Trust CO Has $977,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories
Busey Trust CO reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,444 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period.
