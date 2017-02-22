Broadsoft names new federal sales leader
Broadsoft said its federal business is growing along with increased demand for cloud-based BPX and unified communication and collaboration services. Grabner will focus on expanding those opportunities and increasing awareness of BroadSoft's products and services.
