BroadSoft Improves Enterprise Mobility With Artificial Intelligence and Apple CallKit Support

BroadSoft, Inc. , a global unified communication software as a service leader, today announced two significant enhancements to its bMobile advanced mobility solution: Artificial intelligence capabilities and Apple CallKit support for BroadSoft Business UC-One mobile apps that provide business users with a superior mobile user experience over any device, network or location and unlocks new revenue opportunities for Mobile Operators. A recent BroadSoft survey shows that 89% of respondents believe that native mobile integration is an important requirement for mobile solutions.

