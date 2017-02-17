BroadSoft Improves Enterprise Mobility With Artificial Intelligence and Apple CallKit Support
BroadSoft, Inc. , a global unified communication software as a service leader, today announced two significant enhancements to its bMobile advanced mobility solution: Artificial intelligence capabilities and Apple CallKit support for BroadSoft Business UC-One mobile apps that provide business users with a superior mobile user experience over any device, network or location and unlocks new revenue opportunities for Mobile Operators. A recent BroadSoft survey shows that 89% of respondents believe that native mobile integration is an important requirement for mobile solutions.
