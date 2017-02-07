Bottomline Technologies Set to Power ...

Bottomline Technologies Set to Power Real-time Credit Transfers for European Banks

Bottomline Technologies , a leading provider of technology solutions to help businesses pay and get paid, has been named as a Front Runner Provider by EBA Clearing for the pan-European EBA SEPA Instant Credit Transfer Scheme. The new Instant Credit Transfer Scheme will enable businesses and consumers to make real-time credit transfers between accounts in European countries.

