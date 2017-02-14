Blizzard Korea is tackling Overwatch'...

Blizzard Korea is tackling Overwatch's hacking problem head-on

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Polygon

Blizzard Entertainment is instituting widespread policy changes to combat Overwatch 's hacking problem. In a post on the Korean Battle.net forum, a representative for the developer explains the measures it plans to take to make it harder for cheaters to get away with unfair play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Polygon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 7
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan 16 South 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan '17 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec '16 Dara 1
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,774 • Total comments across all topics: 278,873,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC