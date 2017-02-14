Avid Customers Reign at The BAFTA Film Awards
AvidA today congratulates its customers recognized for their craft as winners and nominees at the British Academy Film Awards 2017, hosted by the British Academy of Film & Television Arts in London on Sunday, February 12. The film industry's most respected creative professionals relied on Avid's comprehensive tools, powered by the MediaCentralA Platform , the industry's most open, tightly integrated and efficient platform designed for media, to craft award-winning films, including every nominee for Best Film: winner La La Land, and Arrival, I, Daniel Blake, Manchester By The Sea, and Moonlight.
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC