Avid Customers Bring Home the Oscars at the 89th Annual Academy Awards
Avid A today congratulates its award-winning and nominated customers on their tremendous achievements at the 89th annual Academy AwardsA , the world's most anticipated and prestigious ceremony honoring film industry professionals. Many of the films recognized by the Academy were crafted using Avid's advanced creative tools and production workflow solutions, powered by the Media CentralA Platform , the industry's most open, tightly integrated and efficient platform designed for media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|6
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC