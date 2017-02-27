Avid Customers Bring Home the Oscars ...

Avid Customers Bring Home the Oscars at the 89th Annual Academy Awards

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Avid A today congratulates its award-winning and nominated customers on their tremendous achievements at the 89th annual Academy AwardsA , the world's most anticipated and prestigious ceremony honoring film industry professionals. Many of the films recognized by the Academy were crafted using Avid's advanced creative tools and production workflow solutions, powered by the Media CentralA Platform , the industry's most open, tightly integrated and efficient platform designed for media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 6
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan '17 South 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan '17 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec '16 Dara 1
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,497 • Total comments across all topics: 279,200,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC