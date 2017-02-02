AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $23,356,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories
AMP Capital Investors Ltd lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 563,624 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 134,456 shares during the period.
