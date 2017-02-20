American Red Cross Selects BroadSoft CC-One SaaS for Contact Center

BroadSoft, Inc. , a global unified communication software as a service leader, today announced that the American Red CrossA has selected the BroadSoft Business CC-One application, an analytics-driven cloud contact center solution - to better serve citizens during disaster response and relief efforts with a flexible and agile virtual call center model. The American Red Cross' BroadSoft CC-One call center provides service nationally and to 60 regions around the country, offering ongoing customer care to disaster-affected clients.

