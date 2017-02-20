American Red Cross Selects BroadSoft ...

American Red Cross Selects BroadSoft CC-One SaaS for Contact Center

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

BroadSoft, Inc. , a global unified communication software as a service leader, today announced that the American Red CrossA has selected the BroadSoft Business CC-One application, an analytics-driven cloud contact center solution - to better serve citizens during disaster response and relief efforts with a flexible and agile virtual call center model. The American Red Cross' BroadSoft CC-One call center provides service nationally and to 60 regions around the country, offering ongoing customer care to disaster-affected clients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 6
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan '17 South 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan '17 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec '16 Dara 1
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
News Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12) Sep '16 IndianMf 11
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,195 • Total comments across all topics: 279,025,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC