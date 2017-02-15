Amdocs Named Leader in Gartner's 2016 Magic Quadrant for Integrated...

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 15, 2017 -- Amdocs , the leading provider of customer experience solutions, today announced Gartner has positioned Amdocs in the Leaders quadrant in its Integrated Revenue and Customer Management Magic Quadrant report for communications service providers *, based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision. The Gartner IRCM Magic Quadrant evaluates solutions that provide billing, customer care, rating, charging, pricing, partner relationship management, policy management, mediation, self-service, analytics and other related functions.

