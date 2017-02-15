Amdocs Continues to Lead Global Revenue and Customer Management Systems Market, say Industry Anal...
ST. LOUIS, Feb. 15, 2017 -- Amdocs , the leading provider of customer experience solutions, today announced that it was ranked leader in the revenue and customer management systems market by prominent analyst firms in their latest reports. Amdocs has held this market-leadership position for several years as it continues to meet the changing needs of service providers in an increasingly digital world.
