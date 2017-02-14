Alterian Re-Emerges as Independent Marketing Solutions Provider
Alterian's Adaptive Customer Experience system allows marketers to stay one step ahead of individual customers with the right message no matter where or when they interact. The system offers marketers the ability to conduct both batch and real time campaigns across any channel as well as relying on the deep analytical ability of the platform to rapidly define audiences and find opportunities across their eco-system.
