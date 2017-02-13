Activision comes off highs as Hilliard Lyons goes bearish

Activision Blizzard has given back some gains after Friday's sharp move up on record earnings , and Hilliard Lyons is one firm that's giving more play to conservative guidance from the videogame maker. Hilliard's Jeffrey Thomison has cut his rating to Underperform ahead of a "down year," reducing expectations for 2017 EPS to $1.92 from $2.20 , and for revenue of $6.33B from $7.2B .

