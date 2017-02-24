ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Shares Sol...

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP cut its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,222 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,993 shares during the period.

