Accenture PLC (ACN) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA
Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the company's stock after selling 786 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|8 hr
|Cheever Echoed
|7
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan 6
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
|Infosys, TCS, Wipro go slow on hiring (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|IndianMf
|11
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC