Accenture Finds Girls' Take-up of STEM Subjects is Held Back by...
Accenture Finds Girls' Take-up of STEM Subjects is Held Back by Stereotypes, Negative Perceptions and Poor Understanding of Career Options reveals that young people in the United Kingdom and Ireland are most likely to associate a career in science and technology with 'doing research' 'working in a laboratory' and 'wearing a white coat' . The study found that girls are more likely to make these stereotypical associations than boys.
