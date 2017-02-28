19,750 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC
Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,750 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.
