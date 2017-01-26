WSJ: Charter approached by Verizon

Shares of Charter Communications shot up Thursday on the heels of a Wall Street Journal report that Verizon Communications has asked about buying the Stamford-based cable carrier, with speculation having circulated for weeks after a December 2016 investment conference. Charter is less than a year removed from its own mammoth acquisition of Time Warner Cable, which the company has been rebranding Spectrum while expanding its Stamford headquarters to manage the combined entity.

