Workday co-founder's dog lover's dream home for sale - for $39 million

PeopleSoft and Workday co-founder David Duffield is asking $39 million for his family's 21 acre 'Fieldhaven' Alamo estate, making it the most expensive home on the market in the East Bay. Profits from the sale will go to Maddie's Fund , a family foundation that tries to ensure that every dog and cat has a home.

